North Carolina Central knocks off Truett McConnell 112-70

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 9:52 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr.’s 23 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Truett McConnell 112-70 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland added six assists for the Eagles (8-7). Ja’Darius Harris added 16 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had six assists. Po’Boigh King had 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

KJ Riley led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four steals. Raul Arias-Ortega and Jadon Yeh each had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

