North Alabama visits Lipscomb after Head’s 20-point game

North Alabama Lions (7-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 2-2 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (7-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 2-2 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the North Alabama Lions after Cody Head scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 96-86 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bisons are 6-1 in home games. Lipscomb scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 in conference play. North Alabama averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lipscomb averages 81.0 points, 5.8 more per game than the 75.2 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 76.2 points per game, 1.4 more than the 74.8 Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J McGinnis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Will Pruitt is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Jacari Lane is scoring 14.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.