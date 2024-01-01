North Alabama visits Isaacs and Texas Tech

North Alabama Lions (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

North Alabama Lions (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -18; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the North Alabama Lions after Pop Isaacs scored 28 points in Texas Tech’s 96-60 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 on their home court. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 38.3 rebounds. Warren Washington leads the Red Raiders with 8.6 boards.

The Lions are 1-6 on the road. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Texas Tech makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). North Alabama averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaacs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Joe Toussaint is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

KJ Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

