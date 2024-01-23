North Alabama visits Cottle and Kennesaw State

North Alabama Lions (7-12, 1-4 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-6, 4-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (7-12, 1-4 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the North Alabama Lions after Simeon Cottle scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-79 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls have gone 8-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is third in the ASUN with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 3.1.

The Lions have gone 1-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 76.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 77.7 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

The Owls and Lions face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Dallas Howell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Jacari Lane is averaging 17.1 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.