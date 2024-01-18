North Alabama visits Austin Peay after Sharp’s 23-point game

North Alabama Lions (7-10, 1-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 1-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Alabama Lions (7-10, 1-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 1-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on the North Alabama Lions after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 91-77 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 5-1 at home. Austin Peay scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Lions are 1-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN with 12.1 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.3.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 43.7% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Austin Peay allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Tim Smith Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. Lane is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

