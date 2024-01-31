North Alabama hosts Stetson following Lane’s 27-point game

Stetson Hatters (13-9, 5-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-12, 3-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (13-9, 5-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-12, 3-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces the Stetson Hatters after Jacari Lane scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Lions have gone 7-3 in home games. North Alabama has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

The Hatters are 5-2 in conference matchups. Stetson has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

North Alabama scores 77.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.0 Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 14.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

