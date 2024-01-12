North Alabama hosts Moreno and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-9, 3-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-9, 1-1 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-9, 3-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the North Alabama Lions after Michael Moreno scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-63 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions are 6-2 on their home court. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 12.1 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.1.

The Colonels are 3-0 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 in one-possession games.

North Alabama’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Smith Jr. is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Lane is averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Moreno averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Cozart is shooting 63.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.