North Alabama hosts Eastern Kentucky after Moreno’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-9, 3-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the North Alabama Lions after Michael Moreno scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 86-63 victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions are 6-2 in home games. North Alabama is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels are 3-0 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.5.

North Alabama’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Cozart is scoring 15.7 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

