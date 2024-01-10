North Alabama faces Bellarmine, aims to break 4-game slide

Bellarmine Knights (4-13, 0-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (4-13, 0-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks to stop its four-game losing streak when the Lions play Bellarmine.

The Lions are 5-2 on their home court. North Alabama is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights have gone 0-2 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

North Alabama’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 68.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 75.7 North Alabama allows to opponents.

The Lions and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Ben Johnson is averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

