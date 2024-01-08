Norris and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host conference foe Richmond

Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Richmond in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Ramblers have gone 8-1 at home. Loyola Chicago averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Spiders have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 74.5 points, 9.6 more per game than the 64.9 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Jordan King is averaging 17.8 points for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.