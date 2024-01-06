Norfolk State wins 79-72 over South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 16 points helped Norfolk State defeat South Carolina State 79-72 on Saturday night. Thomas…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 16 points helped Norfolk State defeat South Carolina State 79-72 on Saturday night.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Spartans (10-7, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Daryl Anderson scored 13 points, going 4 of 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Christian Ings shot 3 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Mitchel Taylor finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1). South Carolina State also got 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Jordan Simpson. Raquan Brown also had 11 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Norfolk State visits North Carolina Central and South Carolina State plays Howard at home.

