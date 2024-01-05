Norfolk State visits South Carolina State, looks to break road slide

Norfolk State Spartans (9-7) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (9-7) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Spartans take on South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 2-5 on the road. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 5.3.

South Carolina State averages 71.0 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 68.0 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Davion Everett is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Jamarii Thomas is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

