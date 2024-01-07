Norfolk State visits Cleveland and North Carolina Central

Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 24 points in North Carolina Central’s 73-54 victory against the Howard Bison.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC with 77.6 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Spartans have gone 1-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.8.

North Carolina Central scores 77.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 68.2 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than North Carolina Central gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals. Allen Betrand is shooting 46.5% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.