Norfolk State plays Howard following Fields’ 31-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (11-8, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-11, 2-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Howard Bison after Chris Fields Jr. scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 118-73 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Bison have gone 5-2 in home games. Howard has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 1-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard scores 75.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 68.1 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 75.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 77.2 Howard gives up to opponents.

The Bison and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Jamarii Thomas is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Daryl Anderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.