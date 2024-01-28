Norfolk State hosts Thomas and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morgan State Bears (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-8, 3-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the Norfolk State Spartans after Will Thomas scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 85-79 win over the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 in home games. Norfolk State is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 2-2 in conference play. Morgan State gives up 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Norfolk State averages 75.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 79.0 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Bears face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

