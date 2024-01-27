Norfolk State hosts Coppin State after Archey’s 26-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (2-15, 1-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-8, 2-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Coppin State Eagles (2-15, 1-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-8, 2-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -14.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Ryan Archey scored 26 points in Coppin State’s 89-86 overtime loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Spartans have gone 6-0 in home games. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Jamarii Thomas averaging 3.7.

The Eagles are 1-2 in conference play. Coppin State averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Greg Spurlock averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Winston is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

