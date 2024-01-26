Norfolk State hosts Archey and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (2-15, 1-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-8, 2-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (2-15, 1-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-8, 2-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Ryan Archey scored 26 points in Coppin State’s 89-86 overtime loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Spartans are 6-0 on their home court. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-2 against conference opponents. Coppin State ranks third in the MEAC giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Norfolk State scores 75.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.1 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Allen Betrand is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.8 points for the Eagles. Justin Winston is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.