Noll scores 19, Stony Brook defeats William & Mary 63-59

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Dean Noll scored 19 points as Stony Brook beat William & Mary 63-59 on Saturday.

Noll added six rebounds for the Seawolves (9-8, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 12 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Chris Maidoh finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Sean Houpt finished with 17 points for the Tribe (7-10, 2-2). Caleb Dorsey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for William & Mary. Chase Lowe also had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

