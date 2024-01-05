Noel leads Wright State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 24-point performance

Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Brandon Noel scored 24 points in Wright State’s 82-70 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Mastodons have gone 8-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 10-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 2-2 against conference opponents. Wright State leads the Horizon League with 42.3 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Holden averaging 11.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.7% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State scores 17.7 more points per game (83.4) than Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents (65.7).

The Mastodons and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Trey Calvin is averaging 20 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Holden is averaging 17.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

