Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Noel, Holden guide Wright…

Noel, Holden guide Wright State to 95-81 victory over Milwaukee

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 23 points, Tanner Holden scored 20 and Wright State defeated Milwaukee 95-81 on Saturday night.

Noel and Holden both had five rebounds for the Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin shot 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

BJ Freeman finished with 17 points for the Panthers (9-10, 4-4). Kentrell Pullian added 15 points and two steals for Milwaukee. In addition, Erik Pratt finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up