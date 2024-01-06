Noel and Wright State host Purdue Fort Wayne

Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -2; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Brandon Noel scored 24 points in Wright State’s 82-70 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Mastodons have gone 8-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 2-2 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 79.0 Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 52.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Trey Calvin is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

