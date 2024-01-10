No. 9 Oklahoma visits TCU after Tennyson’s 24-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners after Trey Tennyson scored 24 points in TCU’s 83-81 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-0 at home. TCU leads the Big 12 averaging 42.9 points in the paint. Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs scoring 9.4.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 13-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 14.1 more points per game (81.7) than TCU gives up to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tennyson is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 8.5 points. Miller is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

Milos Uzan is averaging 8.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.