No. 9 North Carolina visits Pittsburgh after Davis’ 20-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 North Carolina visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after RJ Davis scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 105-60 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels play their first true road game after going 9-3 with a 3-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 3.7.

Pittsburgh scores 80.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.3 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Tar Heels match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 19.5 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Davis averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.6 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Ingram Harrison is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

