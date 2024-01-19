No. 9 Baylor visits Texas following Horton’s 20-point game

Baylor Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays the No. 9 Baylor Bears after Ithiel Horton scored 20 points in Texas’ 77-71 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Longhorns have gone 9-2 at home. Texas ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bears are 3-1 against conference opponents. Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.3.

Texas averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Dylan Disu is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

Ja’Kobe Walter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13 points and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

