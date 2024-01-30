No. 8 Kansas faces Oklahoma State following Dickinson’s 20-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 79-75 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks are 10-0 on their home court. Kansas has a 14-3 record against teams over .500.

The Cowboys are 1-6 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Kansas’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 71.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 68.3 Kansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Javon Small is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

