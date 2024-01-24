No. 8 Auburn visits Sears and Alabama

Auburn Tigers (16-2, 5-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Auburn Tigers (16-2, 5-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -3; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays the No. 8 Auburn Tigers after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 91-71 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-1 at home. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 5-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 16-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Auburn allows. Auburn averages 8.8 more points per game (83.7) than Alabama allows to opponents (74.9).

The Crimson Tide and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 19.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Johni Broome is averaging 15.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

