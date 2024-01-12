No. 8 Arizona visits Jones and Washington State

Arizona Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats after Isaac Jones scored 26 points in Washington State’s 72-64 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 in home games. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in conference play. Arizona is seventh in the Pac-12 allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Washington State scores 74.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.8 Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 26.8 more points per game (92.6) than Washington State gives up (65.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Myles Rice is averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Caleb Love is averaging 17.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

