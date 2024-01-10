No. 7 North Carolina plays NC State on 4-game win streak

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 North Carolina seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over NC State.

The Wolfpack are 8-0 on their home court. NC State averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 in conference matchups. North Carolina averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

NC State scores 77.7 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.8 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 4.1 points for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

RJ Davis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

