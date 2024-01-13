No. 7 North Carolina hosts Bunch and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Syracuse Orange (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -13; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels after Chris Bunch scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 69-59 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-0 in home games. North Carolina is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Orange are 2-2 in ACC play. Syracuse averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 7.2 more points per game (76.9) than North Carolina gives up to opponents (69.7).

The Tar Heels and Orange meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 13.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Maliq Brown is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.