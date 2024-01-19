Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 7 Kansas State…

No. 7 Kansas State will be without center Ayoka Lee for roughly four weeks following ankle surgery

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State center Ayoka Lee will miss roughly four weeks because of an ankle injury.

The seventh-ranked Wildcats (17-1) said Lee had surgery Friday, a day after tests revealed a small fracture in her ankle. The senior from Minnesota is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots.

She ranks second in the nation and leads the Big 12 in field-goal percentage, shooting a career-best .677. She is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring average and second in blocks per game.

K-State returns to action Saturday and hosts rival Kansas.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up