No. 7 Kansas State tops Kansas 69-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell and Zyanna Walker led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points each as No. 7 Kansas State beat Kansas 69-58 on Saturday in front of the Wildcats’ largest home crowd of the season.

Kansas State (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) also got 13 points from Brylee Glenn.

Zakiyah Franklin had 18 points for Kansas (9-9, 2-5). The Jayhawks also got 12 points each from S’Mya Nichols and Holly Kersgieter.

K-State had trouble shaking the Jayhawks early in the second half until an 8-0 run opened up a 44-32 lead. Kansas managed to cut it to 50-43 by the end of the third quarter.

The Jayhawks trimmed it to 53-50 with 6:24 left on a 3-pointer by Franklin, but they could get no closer.

No. 9 UCONN 88, DEPAUL 51

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers added 20 and UConn routed DePaul for its 12th straight win.

Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points for the Huskies (16-3, 8-0 Big East), who were playing a game on campus for the first time since Dec. 6.

The win was the 1,196th of Geno Auriemma’s career, putting him just behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who earned her 1,202nd victory on Friday night, tying her with Mike Krzyzewski for the most wins in college basketball history. VanDerveer’s career record is 1,202–267. Auriemma’s is 1,196-159.

Maeve McErlane had 15 points to lead DePaul (10-10, 2-5), which fell to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents.

No. 12 BAYLOR 77, CENTRAL FLORIDA 74

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points, Sarah Andrews had a double-double and four key free throws in the final minute, and Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Central Florida.

Baylor took a four-point lead into the final minute, then UCF’s Kaitlin Peterson hit a jumper to get the Knights within 73-71. She was fouled on the shot but missed the and-one. Baylor rebounded and Andrews made two free throws with 26 seconds left. UCF’s Mya Burns managed to draw a foul while making a layup and her free throw made it 75-74. Andrews went to the line again for Baylor and her two made free throws gave the Bears a 77-74 lead with nine seconds left. Burns then missed a potential tying shot with one second left.

Littlepage-Buggs made all nine of her shot attempts and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Andrews had 11 points and 10 assists and was 6 for 6 from the line. Dre’una Edwards scored 18 points and Aijha Blackwell grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bears (15-2, 4-2 Big 12).

Peterson scored 32 points for the Knights (9-7, 0-6).

No. 11 TEXAS 76, OKLAHOMA STATE 66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half, Taylor Jones had a double double, and Texas pulled away for a win over Oklahoma State, the 1,200th win for the Longhorns’ program.

Up four entering the fourth quarter, the Longhorns scored the first eight points and outscored the Cowgirls 19-13.

Jones had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Aaliyah Moore had 17 points and eight rebounds and Shaylee Gonzales had 15 points for Texas (18-2, 5-2 Big 12). Booker had six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Anna Greta Asi scored 22 points for the Cowgirls (11-7, 4-3) on 8-of-10 shooting,

No. 17 GONZAGA 89, SAINT MARY’S 60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, Yvonne Ejim added 22 and Gonzaga rolled to a victory over Saint Mary’s for the Bulldogs’ 29th straight win at home.

Brynna Maxwell scored 14 points for Gonzaga (18-2, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which has won 12 straight games, and Kayleigh Truong added 10.

The Truong twins combined for 11 assists as the Bulldogs had 23 on 31 baskets. Eliza Hollingsworth had nine rebounds as Gonzaga had a 33-21 advantage on the boards.

Tayla Dalton had 17 points for the Gaels (8-10, 1-3) and Addison Wedin scored 16.

NEW MEXICO 69, No. 25 UNLV 66

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Viane Cumber scored 22 points and hit her sixth 3-pointer of the game with 4 seconds left to lift New Mexico to a 69-66 victory over UNLV, bringing a dramatic end to the Lady Rebels’ 29-game Mountain West Conference winning streak.

UNLV (15-2, 5-1 MWC) took a 65-64 lead when Desi-Rae Young hit short jumper with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a UNLV timeout, Cumber hit a layup to put the Lobos up by one.

The Lady Rebels missed a number of chances to regain the lead. There were a couple of missed 3-pointers, an 0-for-2 trip to the line by Young and an extended possession with three missed shots. Young finally tied it by making one of two free throws with 24 seconds left.

New Mexico (13-6, 4-2) then called timeout and with four seconds left Cumber sank what would be the winning 3-pointer. UNLV had a good look at a tying 3-pointer but it was off the mark.

