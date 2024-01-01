No. 7 Florida Atlantic hosts East Carolina following Goldin’s 21-point game

East Carolina Pirates (7-6) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7…

East Carolina Pirates (7-6) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida Atlantic hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 72-68 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Owls are 4-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 9-1 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. East Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

