No. 7 Duke faces Pittsburgh following Filipowski’s 30-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-7, 1-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke faces the Pittsburgh Panthers after Kyle Filipowski scored 30 points in Duke’s 84-79 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-1 at home. Duke averages 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-5 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.7.

Duke averages 82.0 points, 15.8 more per game than the 66.2 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 11.7 points. Filipowski is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two blocks over the last 10 games for Duke.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

