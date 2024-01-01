No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers face the Norfolk State Spartans on 5-game win streak

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee is…

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee is looking to keep its five-game win streak going when the Volunteers take on Norfolk State.

The Volunteers have gone 6-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 2.4.

The Spartans are 2-4 on the road. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jack Doumbia averaging 10.0.

Tennessee makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Norfolk State averages 10.2 more points per game (75.7) than Tennessee allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is averaging 15.7 points for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Spartans. Daryl Anderson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.