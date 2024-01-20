No. 6 Tennessee hosts Alabama after Knecht’s 39-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-4, 3-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-4, 3-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide after Dalton Knecht scored 39 points in Tennessee’s 85-66 win over the Florida Gators.

The Volunteers have gone 9-0 in home games. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 5.4.

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in SEC play. Alabama is fifth in college basketball averaging 11.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.7% from downtown. Mark Sears leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

Tennessee makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Alabama averages 24.2 more points per game (90.2) than Tennessee gives up (66.0).

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Grant Nelson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

