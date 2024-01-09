No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats play the Missouri Tigers on 5-game win streak

Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky heads into a matchup against Missouri as winners of five consecutive games.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC with 17.8 fast break points.

The Tigers are 0-1 in SEC play. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Sean East averaging 9.0.

Kentucky averages 90.8 points, 19.2 more per game than the 71.6 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats.

East is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.