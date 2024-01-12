No. 6 Kentucky visits Texas A&M after Dillingham’s 23-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-6, 0-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Rob Dillingham scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 90-77 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 in home games. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.2.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 90.7 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

Texas A&M is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Kentucky allows to opponents. Kentucky has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.3 points, four assists and 2.4 steals. Henry Coleman III is shooting 56.2% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 91.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

