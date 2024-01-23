No. 6 Kentucky visits South Carolina after Mitchell’s 23-point outing

Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky faces the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tre Mitchell scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 105-96 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 9-1 on their home court. South Carolina is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell averaging 5.8.

South Carolina is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Kentucky allows to opponents. Kentucky scores 27.0 more points per game (91.6) than South Carolina gives up (64.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Myles Stute is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Antonio Reeves is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.5 points. Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.