No. 6 Kentucky visits Florida following Reeves’ 27-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) at Florida Gators (10-3) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is…

Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) at Florida Gators (10-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky visits the Florida Gators after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 96-70 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Gators are 6-0 on their home court. Florida leads the SEC with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 5.2.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 5.6.

Florida’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Gators. Samuel is averaging 15.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

Reeves is shooting 52.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.