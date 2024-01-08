No. 6 Kentucky plays Missouri, looks for 6th straight win

Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Missouri Tigers (8-6, 0-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kentucky looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on Missouri.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. Kentucky is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-1 in SEC play. Missouri scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Kentucky averages 90.8 points, 19.2 more per game than the 71.6 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 19.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Sean East is averaging 17.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.