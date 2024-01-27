No. 6 Kentucky plays Arkansas for conference showdown

Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts No. 6 Kentucky in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-3 in home games. Arkansas is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 4-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Wagner averaging 6.9.

Arkansas makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Kentucky averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.5 points. Tramon Mark is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Antonio Reeves is averaging 19.2 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 88.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.