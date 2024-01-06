No. 6 Baylor routs Houston 87-58 to win 14th in a row

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, leading…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, leading five players in double-figure scoring for sixth-ranked Baylor, which beat Houston 87-58 on Saturday to stretch its season-opening winning streak to 14 games in a row.

The 14-0 start is the second-best in program history. The only better for the Bears was their 2012 national championship team with Brittney Griner that had a perfect 40-0 record.

Sarah Andrews and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 14 each for the Bears, who shot 57.1% overall from the field (32 of 56) and 8-of-19 from 3-point range while improving to 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Laila Blair scored 17 points for Big 12 newcomer Houston (9-5, 0-3 Big 12), which shot 35.5% (22 of 62).

No. 10 TEXAS 70, No. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 49

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker had 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and she shook off a scary fall late to lead Texas to a win over West Virginia.

West Virginia entered the game third nationally with 25 forced turnovers per game. But Texas (15-1, 2-1 Big 12) fought through West Virginia’s full-court press for easy early layups and never trailed.

The Mountaineers (13-1, 2-1) couldn’t recover from a poor beginning and saw the second-best start in school history snapped. West Virginia opened the game 2 of 12 from the floor and fell behind 23-11.

JJ Quinerly led West Virginia (13-1, 2-1) with 22 points.

No. 11 KANSAS STATE 72, CENTRAL FLORIDA 56

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Serena Sundell totaled a season-high 22 points to top 1,000 for her career, Jaelyn Glenn did not miss a shot and scored 16 and Kansas State cruised to a victory over Central Florida.

Kansas State (15-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) has equaled its longest win streak under coach Jeff Mittie, tying the 2016-17 squad. The Wildcats have won 15 of their first 16 games for the fourth time in program history.

Sundell, a junior, made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for K-State.

Ayoka Lee finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Lee added seven blocked shots — one off her personal best — to up her career total to a school-record 275.

Kaitlyn Peterson topped UCF (9-4, 0-3) with 22 points.

No. 19 MARQUETTE 81, XAVIER 52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mackenzie Hare scored 19 points, Liza Karlen added 17 and No. 19 Marquette dominated the middle of the game en route to a win over Xavier that gave Megan Duffy her 100th win as the Golden Eagles’ coach.

Karlen had nine in the second quarter when the Golden Eagles outscored the Musketeers 23-5 to lead 35-15 at halftime. Hare had nine in the third quarter when the lead ballooned to 62-30.

Jordan King and Skylar Forbes both had 10 for the Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-2 Big East Conference), who scored 28 points off of 28 turnovers and had a 10-point advantage from the foul line. King moved into Marquette’s top 10 in career scoring with 1,616 points.

Daniela Lopez had 13 points for Xavier (1-11, 0-3).

No. 21 CREIGHTON 75, DEPAUL 68

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauren Jensen led all five starters in double figures with 17 points and Creighton turned back DePaul.

The Bluejays, who shoot free throws at an 83.9% clip, were 8 of 12 in the last 1:21.

Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek both had 15 points for Creighton (11-3, 2-2 Big East Conference). Mallory Brake had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. She was 5-of-7 shooting for a team that shot 41%. Molly Mogensen had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Bluejays had 22 assists on 26 baskets.

Jorie Allen had a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-8, 1-3).

OKLAHOMA STATE 67, No. 23 TCU 59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Praise Egharevba came off the bench to score 14 points and Oklahoma State defeated TCU as the Horned Frogs have to learn to play without leading scorer Sedona Prince.

Prince was averaging 21.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and three blocks a game to help TCU get off to a school-record 14-0 start but she suffered a hand injury in a loss to No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Oregon is expected to return before the end of the regular season.

TCU, whose last lead was 4-3, was within 50-48 on a 3-point play by DaiJa Turner early in the fourth quarter. But that was the last field goal the Horned Frogs made, finishing 1 for 14, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. They did make 12 of 13 free throws, staying respectable because OSU went 4 of 14 from the field and 9 of 14 from the line.

Stailee Heard had six points in a 7-0 run for the Cowgirls that stretched the lead back to 62-51 with 3:17 to play.

Quincy Noble and Heard both had 11 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 2-1 Big 12 Conference).

