No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers play the Norfolk State Spartans on 5-game win streak

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -24; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (9-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -24; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Volunteers take on Norfolk State.

The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 2.4.

The Spartans have gone 2-4 away from home. Norfolk State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee scores 77.1 points, 10.4 more per game than the 66.7 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 11.6 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jamarii Thomas is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

