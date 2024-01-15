No. 5 Tennessee hosts Florida following Knecht’s 36-point game

Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee hosts the Florida Gators after Dalton Knecht scored 36 points in Tennessee’s 85-79 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Volunteers are 8-0 in home games. Tennessee has an 11-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gators are 1-2 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee scores 78.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 76.0 Florida gives up. Florida averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 assists. Zyon Pullin is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

