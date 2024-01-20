No. 5 Houston plays UCF after Shead’s 29-point showing

UCF Knights (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-2, 2-2 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCF Knights (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -16.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston faces the UCF Knights after Jamal Shead scored 29 points in Houston’s 77-54 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars are 10-0 in home games. Houston has a 12-2 record against teams over .500.

The Knights are 2-2 in conference play. UCF ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 4.1.

Houston scores 74.9 points, 9.8 more per game than the 65.1 UCF allows. UCF scores 23.2 more points per game (74.7) than Houston allows (51.5).

The Cougars and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shead is averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jaylin Sellers is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.