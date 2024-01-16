No. 5 Houston faces No. 25 Texas Tech following Roberts’ 20-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-2, 1-2 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston faces the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders after J’wan Roberts scored 20 points in Houston’s 68-67 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 in home games. Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Houston averages 74.8 points, 10.0 more per game than the 64.8 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech scores 26.2 more points per game (77.6) than Houston allows (51.4).

The Cougars and Red Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Joe Toussaint is averaging 14 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.