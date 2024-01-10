No. 4 UConn visits Xavier after Karaban’s 20-point showing

UConn Huskies (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (13-2, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (7-7, 1-2 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn plays the Xavier Musketeers after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 88-81 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers have gone 6-3 at home. Xavier is sixth in the Big East with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Abou Ousmane averaging 7.1.

The Huskies have gone 3-1 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 6.5.

Xavier scores 74.6 points, 9.8 more per game than the 64.8 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Xavier allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is averaging 17.9 points for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Newton is averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.