No. 4 UConn takes home win streak into matchup with DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -23.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UConn will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Huskies play DePaul.

The Huskies are 7-0 in home games. UConn is 10-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons are 0-1 in conference games. DePaul has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UConn’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Blue Demons meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Chico Carter Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

