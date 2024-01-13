No. 4 UConn hosts Georgetown after Epps’ 30-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-2, 4-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the No. 4 UConn Huskies after Jayden Epps scored 30 points in Georgetown’s 74-70 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 8-0 on their home court. UConn ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 5.4.

The Hoyas are 1-4 against conference opponents. Georgetown is 2-2 in one-possession games.

UConn makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Georgetown has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Hoyas meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and six assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Epps is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 18.2 points and 4.2 assists. Dontrez Styles is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

