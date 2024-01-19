No. 4 North Carolina visits Zackery and Boston College

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-6, 2-4 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-6, 2-4 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on the No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels after Jaeden Zackery scored 20 points in Boston College’s 63-59 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Zackery averaging 4.3.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Boston College averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Tar Heels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

RJ Davis is averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Cormac Ryan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.